Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport

WLBT General Photo
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the deaths with WTVA, the news station reports.

The identities of the occupants are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown what caused the plane to crash.

