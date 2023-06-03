Summer temperatures start out strong for the month of June

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are finding ways to stay nice and cool because it is hot out there. Temperatures today will stay warmer than average and really welcome us into June with temperatures in the 90s.

For your Sunday we will see that trend continue as temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

You won’t need your rain gear tomorrow, but rain chances will return to our area by Monday.

Rain will be on and off all week long with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s the whole week. We are finally getting into the swing of summer so buckle up because before you know it, we will be forecasting 100+ degree days.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it slowly will head toward the Florida Keys.

Other than that, all is quiet.

