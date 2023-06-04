Dentzel Carousel set for renovations this fall

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic treasure in the Queen City will soon be getting a facelift.

The Denzel Carousel in Highland Park will be getting some renovations to the building that the carousel is housed in.

Thomas Adams, the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation Director, said the department applied and will receive a $239,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to continue the restoration of the one-of-kind gem.

“Right now, we are going down our check list as far as everything that is required by the Archives and History in regard to the grant, so everything is in motion. So, you know a lot of times things don’t happen overnight so it’s a process. The projected dates are something in the fall we will start work on the house of the carousel and then the next step we’ll do is apply for a grant on the national level through the National Archives of History for the carousel itself, which will call the merry-go-round. To restore the horses and everything that’s really historical in this building,” said Adams.

News 11 will keep you updated as renovations begin on the Denzel carousel this fall.

In the meantime, you are encouraged to go take a ride this summer on the carousel, Monday through Sunday 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

