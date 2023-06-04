Local orgainzation hosts ‘Let’s Stop the Violence’ event in downtown Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local group in Meridian is working to curb the violence in the community.

The Voice of Grieving Hearts organization hosted the ‘Let’s Stop the Violence’ event in honor of victims of violence on Saturday afternoon in downtown Meridian .

Qvester Jones, the mother of late Kodi L. Davidson Jr., was a victim of gun violence. Jones said violence is never the answer and advocates for peace.

“It is very, very, very important in our day and time to try to stop the violence and bring peace, unity, togetherness, and positive vibes. I know it’s not going to happen every time but at least to try our best,” said Jones.

Jones wanted to host the event on Davidson’s birthday to celebrate his life and legacy.

Kissy Watkins attended the event in support of family member, Demarrco Jimerson, who was a victim of gun violence.

“We lost Demarco Jimerson also known as Bubba to gun violence. We just want to spread the word to stop gun violence and to bring the community together because we are losing a lot of loved ones fast to senseless gun violence,” said Watkins.

Hazel Knight lost her daughter, Denisha Knight, to domestic violence two years ago. She wants women to know it’s okay to walk away from an abusive relationship.

“We want all the parents to know that it is real. You don’t really realize it’s real until it happens to you. Once it happens it’s like a whole new world. We want to try to keep her name alive and also let the other young ladies know that it’s okay to walk away. When you are in a relationship if they hit you one time, they will hit you again. I just want you to know it’s help out here,” said Knight.

The event also include bouncy houses, guest speakers, and local vendors.

