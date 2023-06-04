MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County

UNION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Union County.

The incident happened at a home on MS-349 in Myrtle, Mississippi.

A press release says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday. Once deputies arrived at the scene and approached the house, an individual pointed a gun at the deputies.

According to the release, the deputies received no injuries. However, the individual received fatal injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

