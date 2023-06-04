Oak Grove High School student wins nationals in debate

Oak Grove High School student finishes first at debate nationals
Oak Grove High School student finishes first at debate nationals
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - This might have been Kadin Collier’s first year competing in debate.

But Collier proved hard work is the key to success.

Collier won first place in the national debate competition.

Collier won in a category known as “congressional debate,” a form of based on the structure of the American political system, Votes are cast on bills that involve subjects such as nuclear energy and more.

Collier said despite being in debate for only one year, he has seen a different person when he looks in the mirror.

“I like how its helped me, holistically,” he said. “I’ve become more confident. It’s helped me in all areas.

“I’ve become more academically inclined. I’ve gotten higher ACT scores. It’s just like everything, is crazy but that’s what I love about congress.”

Debate coach Shane Cole said that teaching debate allows him to see his students succeed in both competition and everyday life.

“Being able to kind of teach and then watch the kids actually do what you teach them is far more exciting to see because you get to see the growth in them over the year,” Cole said.

Since 2006, Oak Grove High School has won 13 state championships in debate competitions.

