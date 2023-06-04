‘Reset Jackson’ organization holds rally to end violence in Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In conjunction with a host of Medgar Evers celebrations happening, James Hopkins says his mission today was to rally as many young people as he could in hopes of changing their mindset and engaging them in positive activities before they go down the wrong path.

What better time to do this than the 60th year anniversary of the shooting death of Medgar Evers?

‘Reset Jackson,’ along with other local groups and organizations, took to the streets marching for change — a change they hope will put a stop to gun violence and crime plaguing the capital city.

“Just because crime is common doesn’t mean it’s normal,” James Hopkins with Reset Jackson said. “So, we are just trying to change that mentality of our young people.”

He says he wants to show young people there is more to life than committing violent crimes and taking another person’s life.

“It’s very important that we take care of our kids because even though we are the ones in charge of the city now, this is actually their city, and we have to make sure that they have something to come back to or something to grow up into,” Hopkins said. “The only way we can do that is by making sure their minds are developed into a leadership mentality instead of just following whatever the crowd does.”

Bryon Brumfield agrees. He also participated in today’s march.

“As you watch the TV and the news, every time you cut it on, you see people being a victim of violence,” Brumfield said. “You see me, myself. I’m a victim and a witness to a lot of violence that’s going on.”

He says after losing his son to violence, he was compelled to come shed some motivational knowledge to help some young person along the way.

“That was my son that got killed downtown in the Mudbug Festival,” said Brumfield. “I don’t know what happened, and I wasn’t there, but what I can do is try to save your child. That’s what gives me the energy to join Reset Jackson and get out here every day, all day, pushing more positive energy and spreading more love than hatred.”

The March started at the corner of Parkway Avenue and Ridgeway Street and ended at Medgar Evers’ home.

Hopkins says the sacrifices and contributions Evers made here in Jackson and the state helped advance equity, civil rights, and equal opportunities for all. He says we should never let hate and violence destroy lives and communities. Hopkins will continue to pray for peace in the streets of Jackson.

