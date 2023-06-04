Summer heat with stray thunderstorms are to be expected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful pool day that we have today as the weather has been hot but very clear!

Tomorrow we will see rain chances move back into the picture, but it won’t be a total washout any of the days this coming week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the whole week, which will also be the trend for tomorrow.

You won’t want to cancel any outdoor plans because of the rain but have your rain gear ready just in case of a random storm.

Tracking the Tropics:

Arlene is no more and all else is quiet for now.

