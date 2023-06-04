Summer heat with stray thunderstorms are to be expected

Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful pool day that we have...
Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful pool day that we have today as the weather has been hot but very clear!(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful pool day that we have today as the weather has been hot but very clear!

Tomorrow we will see rain chances move back into the picture, but it won’t be a total washout any of the days this coming week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the whole week, which will also be the trend for tomorrow.

You won’t want to cancel any outdoor plans because of the rain but have your rain gear ready just in case of a random storm.

Tracking the Tropics:

Arlene is no more and all else is quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer
Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer
Knights fall to Purvis in game two of MHSAA state championship.
Knights fall in extra innings dropping their first state championship series since 1988

Latest News

I hope you are finding ways to stay nice and cool because it is hot out there. Temperatures...
Summer temperatures start out strong for the month of June
Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded into a Tropical Depression.
Arlene is no more
This pattern brings hot temps & low rain chances
Summertime heat is expected for the weekend
It's the 1st named system of the 2023 hurricane season
Tropical Depression #2 became Tropical Storm Arlene on Friday