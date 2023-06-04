West Lauderdale alum, Jay Powell, to be inducted into Mississippi State Hall of Fame

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale alum and former Mississippi State pitcher, Jay Powell, is one of six new members to be inducted into the Mississippi State ‘M Club ’ Hall of Fame.

State Reveals M-Club Hall of Fame Class Of 2023#HailState🐶https://t.co/AunXsDMzaW — Mississippi State Athletics (@HailState) June 2, 2023

Powell played baseball for the Bulldogs from 1991-1993. He was a freshman All-American that led MSU in saves in 1991 with 10 total. He had over 67 career appearances with 11 victories and 160 strikeouts in 161 innings.

The right-hander helped MSU to an NCAA Regional each season he was with the team

He was then drafted 19th overall to the Baltimore Orioles and spent 11 season in the MLB including his run in the 1997 World Series.

The newest M-Club Hall of Fame members will be inducted on November 4th when Mississippi State football hosts Kentucky.

