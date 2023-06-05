4 missing Kansas children found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - Four children from Topeka, Kansas, have been found safe, and a suspect is in custody. The Amber Alert for them was canceled.(NCMEC)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Four children from Topeka who police said had been taken by their mother have been found safe, officials said.

The suspect, the children’s mother, 30-year-old Dontresha Shabree Thomas, is in custody.

The children were taken by Thomas earlier this morning, police said. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart St in Topeka, Kansas, and traveled in an unknown direction.

Statements from the children’s father indicated the children were in “imminent danger,” according to the police department.

The suspect had traveled in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a temporary Kansas license plate number.

