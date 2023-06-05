City of Meridian Arrest Report June 5, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JONATHAN L BOLDEN
|1993
|4524 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|LELAND HARRIS
|1988
|1790 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|GRACE H MCGLOTHIN
|1958
|5603 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|MICHEAL G PAYNE
|1975
|1102 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|BROOKE L TANNER
|1994
|448 SADDLEBROOK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
|ALONSO NORMAN
|1990
|467 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JEPHAUN MERRITT
|1978
|3208 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|INDYA Z POWELL
|1999
|803 29TH S ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|STEVE A MCWILLIAMS
|1972
|1214 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MICHEAEL L SHADWICK
|1982
|535 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DAMONTAE L RUSH
|1997
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
|MICHAEL G PAYNE
|1975
|1102 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, at 6:00 AM to June 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on June 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:45 PM on June 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:40 PM on June 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
