City of Meridian Arrest Report June 5, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JONATHAN L BOLDEN19934524 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
LELAND HARRIS19881790 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
GRACE H MCGLOTHIN19585603 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
MICHEAL G PAYNE19751102 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
BROOKE L TANNER1994448 SADDLEBROOK DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
ALONSO NORMAN1990467 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JEPHAUN MERRITT19783208 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDAIN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
INDYA Z POWELL1999803 29TH S ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
STEVE A MCWILLIAMS19721214 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MICHEAEL L SHADWICK1982535 C ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DAMONTAE L RUSH19972610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
MICHAEL G PAYNE19751102 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, at 6:00 AM to June 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on June 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:45 PM on June 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:40 PM on June 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history at the State Games of Mississippi as the first...
Swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history in the water with State Games of Mississippi
Mosley wins 2023 Bassmaster Elite series championship.
Collinsville native, Brock Mosley, wins Bassmaster championship
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 5, 2023
Roderick Tyrone Moss
Sheriff: Murder suspect may be cornered in Jasper County
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County