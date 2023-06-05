City of Meridian Arrest Report June 5, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:18 AM on June 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Bonita Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:45 PM on June 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:40 PM on June 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Place. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.