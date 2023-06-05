Dianne Carter, caretaker to her family throughout her life, passed away on May 30, 2023 at Anderson Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 20, 1951 in Prattville, Alabama to Melvin and Catherine Carter.Dianne moved to Meridian with her family and dedicated herself to taking care of them. She spent her free time indulging in some of her favorite hobbies like cross stitch and word puzzles. Dianne had an appreciation for the simple things in life.Dianne is survived by her sister Catherine Louis Joiner, as well as nephews Steven Hodges, Eric Joiner, and Mark Joiner. She also leaves behind several second-generation nieces and nephews. Her parents Melvin and Catherine Carter precede her in death along with sister Ruth Carter.A Visitation will be held on June 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Downtown located at 2514 7th St, Meridian, Mississippi 39301. The interment will occur at Meridian Memorial Park located at US-80 in Meridian following the Funeral Service.

Pallbearers will be Eric Joiner, Steven Hodges, Kyle Joiner and Mark Joiner.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dianne Carter, please visit our flower store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.