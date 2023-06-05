Dianne Carter

Dianne Carter
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dianne Carter, caretaker to her family throughout her life, passed away on May 30, 2023 at Anderson Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 20, 1951 in Prattville, Alabama to Melvin and Catherine Carter.Dianne moved to Meridian with her family and dedicated herself to taking care of them. She spent her free time indulging in some of her favorite hobbies like cross stitch and word puzzles. Dianne had an appreciation for the simple things in life.Dianne is survived by her sister Catherine Louis Joiner, as well as nephews Steven Hodges, Eric Joiner, and Mark Joiner. She also leaves behind several second-generation nieces and nephews. Her parents Melvin and Catherine Carter precede her in death along with sister Ruth Carter.A Visitation will be held on June 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Downtown located at 2514 7th St, Meridian, Mississippi 39301. The interment will occur at Meridian Memorial Park located at US-80 in Meridian following the Funeral Service.

Pallbearers will be Eric Joiner, Steven Hodges, Kyle Joiner and Mark Joiner.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dianne Carter, please visit our flower store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office: Non-flammable gas deployed during Jasper Co. standoff
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Local swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history at the State Games of Mississippi as the first...
Swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history in the water with State Games of Mississippi
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Mosley wins 2023 Bassmaster Elite series championship.
Collinsville native, Brock Mosley, wins Bassmaster championship

Latest News

Dorothy Ann "Dot" Fuller
Mrs. Dorothy Ann “Dot” Fuller
William Means “Bill” Allen
Roy Lindsey “Lynn” LeGette
Mr. Jimmy McMinn