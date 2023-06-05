Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 5, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history at the State Games of Mississippi as the first...
Swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history in the water with State Games of Mississippi
Mosley wins 2023 Bassmaster Elite series championship.
Collinsville native, Brock Mosley, wins Bassmaster championship
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 5, 2023
Roderick Tyrone Moss
Sheriff: Murder suspect may be cornered in Jasper County
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County