Meridian Lauderdale Co. Public Library offers free online practice driving tests

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local public library is working to help the community learn how to stay safe on the roadways.

The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library is now offering free online practice tests for people wanting to get their motorcycle, driver’s or CDL licenses.

Elizabeth Jolly, the Program Director at the library, said they also offer the handbooks needed to study and learn the material to ace the test on your first try.

“So, we do offer those resources for free. They are available for e-books or available for download as well. We just want the public to know that this is available to you to check out through your library. You access it through our website. Again, it doesn’t cost anything to download so if you want to practice that’s what that resources are for, to practice your driver’s license, motorcycle or CDL and then you can go to the DMV or whatever you need to take the actual tests,” said Jolly.

You can access the handbooks online by downloading or listening to the audio book on the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library’s website for free.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.