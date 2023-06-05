Meridian Public School District kicks off summer meal program

The program is going on Monday through Friday until July 21.
The program is going on Monday through Friday until July 21.(Meridian Public School District)
By Acie Lewis
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is providing breakfast and lunch for free throughout the summer with their summer meal program.

The meals are being provided at Poplar Springs Elementary, TJ Harris Upper and Lower Elementary School, and Meridian Highschool.

The other locations within the community that will be providing meals are the Multi-County Community Agency Center, Village Apartments, and the Mobile Home Park on Valley Rd.

These meals are being provided to children and teens 18 and under of the Meridian Public School District.

Louise McPhee, the Food Service Director for the school district, said this program is important because it provides nutritious meals throughout the summer months.

“We have over 4,000 children in the district, and maybe half of those, maybe we serve half of those during the summer, so we don’t get as many children as we would like to, but hopefully we are reaching the children that need us to reach them,” said McPhee.

For more information on specific times of the meals being served at each location, visit www.mpsdk12.net.

