By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Memorial services for Mr. Jimmy McMinn will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral home with Bro. Gilbert Eaves officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Jimmy Lee McMinn, age 63, of Meridian, MS, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Medical Center.

Jimmy is survived by his sisters, Polly McCall and Novell Fontan, his brothers; Junior McMinn, William McMinn, and A.C. McMinn, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thornold and Earnestine McMinn, his brothers-in-laws Alton McCall and Donald Ray Fontan and his sister-in-law Debbie McMinn.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

