Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Dorothy Ann “Dot” Fuller will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Franklin McLelland officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Fuller, age 76, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Dorothy Ann Reynolds was born on February 12, 1947 to the late Grady Otto and Ruth Waldean Mosley Reynolds. After graduating from Clarkdale High School, Dot went to cosmetology school, following her dream to become a cosmetologist. She met and married her husband, Joseph Raymond Fuller, and to their union, two sons were born. Dot was a social butterfly whose infectious personality was larger than life. She loved being with her family and friends, and there was always room around her table for a warm meal and lively conversations. She enjoyed gardening, and always kept the roads hot shopping. She also loved her dog, Baby Girl.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Joe “Mike” Fuller (Sandra Alexander) and Joseph Alan Fuller; grandchildren, Morgan Fuller Plunkett (Jacob) and Mason Joseph Fuller (Payton Wilson); great-granddaughter, Sunny Lang Plunkett; as well as a host of other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Raymond Fuller; her parents, Grady and Ruth Reynolds; and her siblings, Helen Compton and Billy Ray Reynolds.

The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Fuller be made to the cemetery fund at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (377 County Road 464, Meridian, MS 39301).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.