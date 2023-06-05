Sheriff: Murder suspect may be cornered in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said this is not a standoff right now and guns are not drawn. Law enforcement is trying to make contact with an individual in a mobile home in an area near County Road 22, east of Rose Hill.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jasper County deputies are on the scene trying to establish contact with whoever is inside.

Johnson said deputies have “strong reason to believe” this is the Newton County homicide suspect who has been spotted in the area over the past few days. They’re asking people to avoid that area while they do their job and hope for a peaceful ending.

________________

Earlier:

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed Roderick Moss, a suspect in the Newton County murder of Char’Dae Knowlin, is in a standoff with law enforcement in Jasper County. Pennington said the location was County Road 22.

This is a developing story.

