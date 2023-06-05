Sheriff: Murder suspect may be cornered in Jasper County

Roderick Tyrone Moss
Roderick Tyrone Moss(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said this is not a standoff right now and guns are not drawn. Law enforcement is trying to make contact with an individual in a mobile home in an area near County Road 22, east of Rose Hill.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jasper County deputies are on the scene trying to establish contact with whoever is inside.

Johnson said deputies have “strong reason to believe” this is the Newton County homicide suspect who has been spotted in the area over the past few days. They’re asking people to avoid that area while they do their job and hope for a peaceful ending.

________________

Earlier:

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed Roderick Moss, a suspect in the Newton County murder of Char’Dae Knowlin, is in a standoff with law enforcement in Jasper County. Pennington said the location was County Road 22.

This is a developing story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history at the State Games of Mississippi as the first...
Swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history in the water with State Games of Mississippi
Mosley wins 2023 Bassmaster Elite series championship.
Collinsville native, Brock Mosley, wins Bassmaster championship
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Heavy rain and damaging winds possible
Scattered thunderstorms bring a low risk for severe weather
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says