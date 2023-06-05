Officer wounded during Brandon standoff released from hospital, chief says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon police officer who was injured during a hostage-situation-turned-standoff in Brandon last Thursday has been released from the hospital.

This according to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman.

The officer, whose identity will not be released for their safety, was shot in the side during the standoff and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center shortly after.

Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran with Madison, was killed during the incident.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Matthew Wilson, 22, who barricaded himself inside the home in the Crossgates neighborhood after taking a female hostage, was also killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.