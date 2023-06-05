Funeral services for Mr. LeGette will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church, with Bro. John Cash officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Webb & Stephens ~ DeKalb is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. LeGette, age 81, passed away on June 2 at his home.

Lynn was a talented wood and metal artisan who created functional and unique projects. One of his favorite projects was the designing and construction of an award winning steel hull sailboat in the Dauphin Island Regatta. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t repair or construct. He also loved cooking, especially for church events. Of all of the things he loved, his family was his top priority.

Lynn is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years, Katrina LeGette; sons, John House and his wife, Kari, and Scott LeGette and daughter, Dabney LeGette; grandchildren, Nathaniel D. House, Tristan R. House, Greg LeGette and Erin LeGette; and his sister, Mary Ruth Briggs and her son, John Lyle Briggs and daughter, Clara Briggs Miller.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew LeGette, and his parents, B. Lyle and Freddie Marie LeGette and his biological father, Roy Lindsey Kidd.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Dean, Steve Rawson, Russell Schroder, Shane Baty, Charles Westerfield, Kix Wilson and Cash Wilson. Dewayne Hull, Bill Brace, Larry Gibson and Robert Hembree will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Quality Hospice Care, with special graditude to caregivers PaTonya Williams and Marilyn Davis for their compassionate and loving care.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at webbstephens.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Roy Lindsey “Lynn” LeGette, please visit our flower store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.