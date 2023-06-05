Scattered thunderstorms bring a low risk for severe weather

Heavy rain and damaging winds possible
Heavy rain and damaging winds possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It will be a great start to the day. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so be sure to pack extra water bottles. Pack your rain gear also, because showers are possible near lunchtime. Heavy rain will follow later this afternoon continuing through the evening, and into early Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms can be expected due to a trough axis mixing with the warm and dry condition over the area. The viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60mph. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history at the State Games of Mississippi as the first...
Swimmer, Jaycie Collins, makes history in the water with State Games of Mississippi
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
Mosley wins 2023 Bassmaster Elite series championship.
Collinsville native, Brock Mosley, wins Bassmaster championship
Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 5, 2023
Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful pool day that we have...
Summer heat with stray thunderstorms are to be expected
I hope you are finding ways to stay nice and cool because it is hot out there. Temperatures...
Summer temperatures start out strong for the month of June
Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded into a Tropical Depression.
Arlene is no more