Scattered thunderstorms bring a low risk for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It will be a great start to the day. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so be sure to pack extra water bottles. Pack your rain gear also, because showers are possible near lunchtime. Heavy rain will follow later this afternoon continuing through the evening, and into early Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms can be expected due to a trough axis mixing with the warm and dry condition over the area. The viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60mph. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday.

