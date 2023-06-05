Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Mississippi kept the Omaha Dream alive as they won the Auburn Regional. The Golden Eagles (45-18) lost their opening game to Samford before rallying to down Auburn and Samford in elimination games. The Scott Berry led Eagles then defeated Penn twice to claim the Regional and move on in the NCAA Tournament. USM Golden Eagle pitcher Tanner Hall became the first player in the program’s history to be named first team All-American two consecutive years. Hall, who Is 12-3 in 15 starts this season.

William Carey’s impressive baseball season ended in the semifinals of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho. Carey won three of five games in Lewiston. The Crusaders finished No. 8 in the national poll as they ended the season with a 49-11 mark. During the series longtime coach Bobby Halford notched his 1,300th win at Carey.

Lauderdale County’s Brock Mosley won the Bassmaster Elite Series at Sabine River in Orange, Texas, this past Sunday. The Collinsville native finished first for the first time in his eighth year on the Elite Series with a four-day total of 44 pounds, three ounces. Mosley won the $100,000 top prize, pushing his total earnings with B.A.S.S. to $785,000.

The Southeastern conference is working a long-term solution for a 16-team league with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas for the 2024 season. The SEC has established a scheduling format for the 2024 football season. The one-year schedule, only for 2024, will have each team will play eight games plus one required game’s opponent from the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 or a major independent.

This upcoming season will be the final season for East and West divisions. Beginning with the 2024 season the championship game will be the top two teams in the standings at the end of the regular season. Each school’s opponents for the 2024 season will be announced next Wednesday on the SEC Network during primetime.

The league is planning for the 2025 season and beyond to have each team play every other school at least twice in a four-year period. The teams will play either eight or nine conference games beginning with the 2025 season, which will be decided during the next year and released in May in Sandestin Beach at the spring SEC meetings.

The 2023 football schedules have been finalized for both MSU and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will have the luxury of playing eight games on the MSU campus. The Bulldogs host SE Louisiana, Arizona, LSU, Bama, Western Michigan, Kentucky, Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss. The Dogs will travel to South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M. Ole Miss will host Mercer, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vandy, Texas A&M and UL-Monroe. The Rebels will hit the road to Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and MSU.

The MHSAA held their state baseball championships in Pearl this week at Trustmark Park. Lewisburg won the Class 6-A title, East Central captured the 5-A title, and Purvis won the 4-A championship. Amory won the 3-A title, and East Union won the 2-A championship with Resurrection taking home the 1-A title.

Former Ole Miss baseball star Grae Kessinger was called up by the Houston Astros. Grae is the grandson of longtime major leaguer Donnie Kessinger. Grae is a third generation Rebel and now pro player. His dad Kevin played for the Cubs organization and Uncle Keith played for Cincinnati.

Odds & Ends

Jackson State won the C.D. Henry Award as the best men’s athletic program in the SWAC.

The 19th Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic will be held this Thursday at Dancing Rabbit on the Pearl River Resort. The Classic is played in honor of Steve Hull, the former West Lauderdale and East Central Community College basketball coach.

Opening ceremonies of the 32nd State Games of Mississippi opened in the Queen City of Meridian. The games opened last Friday with a parade and will go through June 25.

