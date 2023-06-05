Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over the weekend.

Richard Daniel Talbert, of Union, was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine.

According to a news release, Investigator Tony Stevens stopped Talbert, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup with an alleged switched tag, at the intersection of James Street and S. Decatur Street early Saturday morning.

Union Police said Officer David Gilmore assisted in the search of the vehicle.

