William Means “Bill” Allen, 83, of Butler passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Covenant Care Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born June 4, 1939, in Butler, Alabama, to Deward Miller Allen and Hattie Means Allen.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lillie Ruth Kelly Allen; children, Ramona Allen Jacobs (Doug); William Mark Allen (Andrea); and Michael J. Allen (Angela); grandchildren, Meredith Jacobs; Luke Jacobs; Sierra Allen Walker (Cooper); Seth Allen; Brandon Allen (Sierra); Ashlyn Allen Bentley; and Wesley Mosley; great grandchildren, Tucker; Charlie; Ellie Mae; and Sawyer; brothers, Pete Allen (Ernestine); Charlie Allen; and Dale Allen (Emelie); sisters, Betty Gibson; Bonnie Jenkins; and Wanda Bonner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Deward Miller Allen and Hattie Means Allen; brother, Bo Allen; and sister, Ann Waycaster.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12 Noon at the First Assembly of God in Butler, Alabama, with Rev. Justin Overstreet, Rev. Phyllis Fulcher, and Rev. Jimmy Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service.

The family will be accepting flowers or memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God of Butler Missions Fund.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

