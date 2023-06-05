Zaxby’s announces opening in Meridian!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A highly anticipated new restaurant in Meridian has finally announced its opening date.

Zaxby’s will be open for business Monday, June 12.

The restaurant owned by MMS Chicken, Inc., brings 65 new jobs to the community. It’s located at 520 Highway 19 South and will be open for lunch and supper.

