Anderson Regional Cancer Center hosts Handprints of Hope event.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local hospital is celebrating cancer survivors this week.

Anderson Regional Cancer Center is hosting its Handprints of Hope event where cancer survivors are invited to the center to leave their painted handprints on a canvas that is hung in the hallway of the center.

Ginny Ruffin, the Oncology Social Worker and Patient Navigator, said these handprints are a beacon of hope for people going through cancer treatments.

“We were wanting to do a project to honor our survivors and to encourage those that are currently going through treatments, so we had an idea if we did some handprints and see how it goes over. So, ten years ago, we started, and it’s been very successful every year. We’ve had more patients come and put their handprints there, so it’s been a great encouragement not only to patients but also our staff as well,” said Ruffin.

Ronna Nicholas, a breast cancer survivor, encourages others to participate.

“It means a lot that I am still here, that I can put my handprint on that board and that I can see people that I care about. It means so much to people that have been newly diagnosed and are scared of what’s going to happen. To see this board full of handprints of hope and that’s what it is. It’s just hope because that’s what you have. That’s all that you have sometimes,” said Nicholas.

The Handprints of Hope event will be going on until Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anderson Regional Cancer Center invites all cancer survivors to come out and participate.

The center said survivorship counts from the day of diagnosis.

