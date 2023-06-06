The Band of Brothers still as close 50 years later

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Back in 1967, Ray Stadium hosted one of their best teams ever.

56 years later, the team of 1967-1969 is still as close today as they were then.

“When you get together with them it’s like you never left,” said Monty Royal, a 1989 graduate and former guard.

The Wildcats recently got together to reminisce on their old glory days and to remember the players who have passed. After all the years, this team picks up right where they left off.

George Ranager, 1967 graduate and wide receiver/quarterback said, “We all love each other and we would do anything we could for each other and that’s why we were winner. We did that on the field.”

Winners they were. Over the course of three years from 1967-1369 the Wildcats had only lost one game.

“It was energizing an it made you proud to be apart of the program,” said Ricky Nauce a 1968 graduate. “The whole town just supported this team and showed up. It had a great student body. It was just a great era in Meridian High School football. It’s a special part of my like that I hold very dear. It’s irreplaceable.

“I just thought man I’m on this team?! How in the world did I get so lucky and so fortunate to be a Wildcat?” said Sam McCorckle a 1968 grad and center.

Congress member, John Fleming wrote a Congressional letter calling the Wildcats the “Band of Brothers,” the name has stuck through all the years.

“The only regret is that each time we come together, some of us are missing,” said Fleming, a 1969 graduate and defensive end. “And that comes with age. That roll call gets shorter and shorter. But we fondly remember our teammates and they will be fondly remembered for years until we are all gone.”

A reunion will be hosted for the Wildcats in August. For more information on that contact Sam McCorkle.

A special thanks to Queen City Cigars for sponsoring our special four part series on the Meridian Wildcats of the late 60′s and early 70′s.

