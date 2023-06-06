City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOSEPH A CARTER
|1987
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|JAMES A RUSSELL
|1975
|803 29TH AVE APT 2211 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TAYLOR A WILLIAMS
|1992
|450 CR 140 QUITMAN, MS
|DUI
|THERESA C BELVIN
|1972
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 5, at 6:00 AM to June 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:47 PM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:43 AM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
