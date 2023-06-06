City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2023

Robbery

At 8:47 PM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:43 AM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.