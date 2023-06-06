City of Meridian Arrest Report June 6, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOSEPH A CARTER1987HOMELESSTRESPASSING
JAMES A RUSSELL1975803 29TH AVE APT 2211 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TAYLOR A WILLIAMS1992450 CR 140 QUITMAN, MSDUI
THERESA C BELVIN1972HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 5, at 6:00 AM to June 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:47 PM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:43 AM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Zaxby’s will be open for business Monday, June 12.
Zaxby’s announces opening in Meridian!
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 6, 2023
Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Trial begins in Neshoba Co. for 2019 Jones Co. capital murder case
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 5, 2023
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 5, 2023