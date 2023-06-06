Former NFL football player and Southeast Lauderdale grad, Damion Willis, is set to host first football kids camp
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native and current XFL coach Damion Willis, is set to host his first youth football camp on Saturday.
The camp starts at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and lunch will be provided after the camp.
It is for 1st-8th graders.
”It’s a very special moment,” said Willis. “I’ve been saying I want to do a camp for about two years, I’ve been putting it off so this year when I was in the XFL in the room with my buddy I was like man I’ve got to do this camp, I’ve been putting it off for so long. Hopefully it will be a great turn out I’m very excited for it.”
They are offering walk up registrations the day of.
