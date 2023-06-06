Former NFL football player and Southeast Lauderdale grad, Damion Willis, is set to host first football kids camp

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native and current XFL coach Damion Willis, is set to host his first youth football camp on Saturday.

The camp starts at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and lunch will be provided after the camp.

It is for 1st-8th graders.

Former NFL player and Southeast Lauderdale @LauderdaleCSD alum, Damion Willis is hosting his 1st football camp this weekend! Catch @sydney_wicker's report Tonight at 6 and 10 on WTOK News 11!



Always Local. Always On. https://t.co/Gcs8IQuN6V pic.twitter.com/8Wvi9Is4zE — WTOK-TV (@WTOKTV) June 5, 2023

”It’s a very special moment,” said Willis. “I’ve been saying I want to do a camp for about two years, I’ve been putting it off so this year when I was in the XFL in the room with my buddy I was like man I’ve got to do this camp, I’ve been putting it off for so long. Hopefully it will be a great turn out I’m very excited for it.”

They are offering walk up registrations the day of.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.