Full-Scale emergency exercise took place Tuesday at Meridian Regional Airport

The Meridian Regional Airport FAA drill included a simulated plane crash complete with a fire...
The Meridian Regional Airport FAA drill included a simulated plane crash complete with a fire situation, victims who needed triaged, and victims who were deceased.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Regional Airport held the triannual full-scale exercise this morning to test the Airport Emergency Plan, or AEP. The FAA requires the training every 36 months. The drill included a simulated plane crash complete with a fire situation, victims who needed triaged, and victims who were deceased. Multiple agencies were dispatched on scene to participate in the drill so everyone would be prepared in the event of an actual incident.

According to airport officials the last training was in June of 2020. News 11 was there during the drill Tuesday and spoke with Paul Smith, the Director of Facilities and Operations for Meridian Regional Airport. He stated the response time in 2020 and today were both good, but there was something new this year that really helped make the drill a success.

“We have the MS Win Network now,” said Smith “So, we were able to use one channel, and this is the first time we were able to monitor all agencies at one time. So, I think our communication in that aspect was a lot better and the triage metro did a great job, and the crash teams did a great job getting the injured to the triage areas, making decision who needed transport and getting those underway.”

Smith also stated that fire trucks were on site within two minutes of the drill being initiated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Zaxby’s will be open for business Monday, June 12.
Zaxby’s announces opening in Meridian!
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
Omega block pattern: dry and warm conditions
Same ole weather just a different day