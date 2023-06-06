Full-Scale emergency exercise took place Tuesday at Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Regional Airport held the triannual full-scale exercise this morning to test the Airport Emergency Plan, or AEP. The FAA requires the training every 36 months. The drill included a simulated plane crash complete with a fire situation, victims who needed triaged, and victims who were deceased. Multiple agencies were dispatched on scene to participate in the drill so everyone would be prepared in the event of an actual incident.

According to airport officials the last training was in June of 2020. News 11 was there during the drill Tuesday and spoke with Paul Smith, the Director of Facilities and Operations for Meridian Regional Airport. He stated the response time in 2020 and today were both good, but there was something new this year that really helped make the drill a success.

“We have the MS Win Network now,” said Smith “So, we were able to use one channel, and this is the first time we were able to monitor all agencies at one time. So, I think our communication in that aspect was a lot better and the triage metro did a great job, and the crash teams did a great job getting the injured to the triage areas, making decision who needed transport and getting those underway.”

Smith also stated that fire trucks were on site within two minutes of the drill being initiated.

