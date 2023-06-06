Meridian Mayor and other business owners speak out about the homeless situation in the city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Across the city of Meridian, business owners say they are starting to see continuous problems with homeless people making normal business operations difficult and also creating unsafe spaces for customers to be.

“And we have staff who works here, who may work past dark and are concerned about the safety leading, leaving the building, entering the vehicles and coming here in the morning and those type of things so and we also have clients who come to the building for legal assistance, who may be again concerned about their health and safety. So all of those things are interplay not only from the staff standpoint but also in terms of the client community that we serve,” said Executive Director Administration at Mississippi Center for Legal Services, Sam Buchanan.

However, another business owner in downtown Meridian offered a different opinion saying the homeless population is not something that people should be afraid of when coming downtown.

“The thing that I want to keep in mind is that as a community that we I’d like to think we’re a community with a compassionate heart, and so there are people that get down on their luck. But I do not consider there any to be any crisis whatsoever in downtown Meridian with the homeless,” said the Owner of Brikhaus Brewtique, Bill Arlinghaus.

In response to all of these business owners, News 11 sat down in an exclusive interview with Mayor Jimmie Smith. Mayor Smith says this is a problem that needs to be resolved, but there are things the city is doing to combat certain problems.

“We have patrols downtown which go around literally every day to check and see, and we’ve got that taken care of or we’re going to make sure that we respond to that particular situation that you reported on and, you know, we got, it’s just laws. That we have that help us respond to those, those kind of situations, we can’t lock anybody up for just loitering. Sometimes you have to the store owner they have to sign a warrant or something of that nature, but we just got to follow the laws, rules and regulations of society. But you, you know, we know we have a homeless problem. It’s a national problem. It’s it’s one that plagues every community,” said Meridian Mayor, Jimmie Smith.

