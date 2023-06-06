Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Avil Linton will begin at 11:30 AM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Paul Raley officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Zero community. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Linton, age 77, of Meridian, passed away June 3, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Judy Sansing Linton, father, Chester Lee Linton, mother, Dessie Avera Linton, sister, Mavis Watson and brothers, Bernice Ray “Bernie” and Darrell Linton.

Mr. Linton is survived by his son, William A. Linton, sister, Beth Wade, several nieces, and nephews and his special “sister-cousin”, Janelle Avera.

Avil Lloyd Linton was born on December 23, 1945, into a family name known historically throughout Mississippi for their country and bluegrass musical talents. Avil learned to play the banjo at an early age by listening to the renown Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. Although the five-string banjo was his favorite instrument, he had an excellent ear for music and could play virtually any acoustical instrument with proficiency. While growing up, there were very few things that gave Avil more contentment than Saturday night “jammin” with his father, brother (Bernie), and his favorite pickin’ buddies, all for the enjoyment of family, friends, and passers-by who heard the music and dropped in. Many bluegrass musicians’ credit Avil for inspiring them to learn to play traditional bluegrass music.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Jones, Ray Linton, Chris Sharp, Lyle Meador, Tyler Carroll, and Lanny Beckham. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Valentine and Raymond Huffmaster.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

