Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) – Officials in Illinois said a 25-year-old man drowned after he attempted to swim naked across a channel north of Petite Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Long Channel located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities searched for the man until his body was recovered from the water shortly after 6 a.m.

After investigating the man’s death, the sheriff’s office determined he was likely heavily intoxicated. They had spoken to witnesses who said the man was seen drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, officials said the man went to a home on West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on.

The man swam to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothes and took him to bed.

Investigators said they determined the man later left the bed and jumped back into the water, this time without wearing any clothes. Once in the lake, officials said he attempted to swim across the channel, but soon went underwater during this attempt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Zaxby’s will be open for business Monday, June 12.
Zaxby’s announces opening in Meridian!
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

Anderson Regional Cancer Center hosts Handprints of Hope event.
Anderson Regional Cancer Center hosts Handprints of Hope event
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Full-Scale emergency exercise took place Tuesday at Meridian Regional Airport - clipped version
Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets are graduating high...
15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets are graduating high school together
Sources: At least 5 people shot near Altria Theater following graduation celebration