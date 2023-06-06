Resources in Meridian helping homeless population get back on their feet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“What’s important to understand is that nobody wants to be homeless. Nobody wakes up one day and say, hey, I want to be without water or shelter. You can imagine if we assume that we have all these nice creature comforts. Imagine not having water or power or just moving into your backyard. Cutting up your credit cards, getting rid of your money, cutting up your health insurance card,” said Dr. Lin Hogan.

Dr. Lin Hogan at Weems Community Mental Health Center works one on one with homeless people helping them find ways to cope with the struggles they could be going through.

“Certainly, we want to work with them on any mental health conditions and substance use disorder. We help them with coping mechanisms, stress management skills, medication management, and here at Weems, we also have a team of community support specialists that are capable of helping connect these folks to resources that they need,” said Hogan.

The city has several other resources, including Love’s Kitchen, which provides 2 hot meals every day to people who are hungry, but that is not all Loves Kitchen does. It serves as a place where anyone can go and get connected with other agencies that can help.

“And we help with outreach; we connect them with Salvation Army, we connect them with Wesley House with multi-county, with the Frances W Davidson Homeless Center. We connect them to the resources, and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t realize. There are a lot of resources in Meridian,” said Executive Director of Love’s Kitchen, Fannie Johnson.

With all of the resources offered here in Meridian, the state of Mississippi as a whole is ranked as one of the lowest states when it comes to offering resources that assist the homeless population.

