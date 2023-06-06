Same ole weather just a different day

Omega block pattern: dry and warm conditions
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Patchy fog is over the area this morning, but we will begin to see some relief from the fog by 9am. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s again and we can expect high and hot temps all week.

An omega block pattern brings warm and dry conditions as we remain under a ridge of high pressure. This particle pattern could last for weeks. So highs will remain in the low 90s for the next 7 days. Plenty of moisture in the air can help increase the chance for scattered showers and t-storms. That is the case today as scattered showers and storms are possible later this afternoon and evening. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

