Total Pain Care Team of the Week: East Mississippi 10U Cubs

This weeks Total Pain Care team of the week is the East Mississippi 10U Cubs!
This weeks Total Pain Care team of the week is the East Mississippi 10U Cubs!(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week are the East Mississippi 10U Cubs!

The boys went undefeated in the state games tournament and won gold.

They scored 58 points in four games and only allowed three total runs.

These hard workers played hard at Phil Hardin all weekend long and they are this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Congrats Cubs!

