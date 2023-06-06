Total Pain Care Team of the Week: East Mississippi 10U Cubs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week are the East Mississippi 10U Cubs!

The boys went undefeated in the state games tournament and won gold.

They scored 58 points in four games and only allowed three total runs.

These hard workers played hard at Phil Hardin all weekend long and they are this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Congrats Cubs!

