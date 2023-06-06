Tuesday brings more scattered showers & storms

So, keep an umbrella with you(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level disturbance is still kind of hovering over the region. Because of this feature, and the heat of the day, more PM scattered showers & storms are possible on Tuesday. Not everyone will get wet, but those who catch storms can expect heavy rain and gusty winds. Pending on the time showers move into your area, that could hinder your afternoon highs... but highs will range from upper 80s to the low 90s.

Wednesday brings similar weather, but there won’t be much in the atmosphere to trigger showers & storms by the end of the week. So, aside from isolated showers, not much rain relief is expected. Highs by the end of the week will stay in the low 90s.

For the weekend, another upper-level disturbance will move into our region. So, a few more showers are possible for your weekend, but it won’t be a wash-out. Highs will remain in the low 90s this weekend.

Next week, it looks like an upper-level ridge of high pressure will influence our weather. If so, highs could reach the mid 90s. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

