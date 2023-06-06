USM to host Hattiesburg Super Regional for second straight year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Baseburg is back!”

Those were the words that the Southern Miss Baseball Twitter account posted once the news was out on Tuesday morning that Hattiesburg will host an NCAA Super Regional for the second consecutive year.

Coming off the heels of their win against Penn University (34-16) on Monday to become the 2023 Auburn Regional Champions, Southern Miss will host the 2023 NCAA Baseball Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The Golden Eagles (45-18) will play host to the Tennessee Volunteers (39-19) in this year’s Super Regional series at Pete Taylor Park. The winner of the series will advance as one of the eight teams to compete in the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The weekend series will begin with Game 1 on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Game 2 will be on Sunday, June 11, and Game 3 will be Monday, June 12. The times and television/streaming destinations of those games will become available soon, according to Southern Miss Athletics.

Southern Miss Athletics says season ticket holders at Pete Taylor Park will get information about Super Regional tickets.

On Monday, the Golden Eagles managed to control their destiny by defeating Penn, 11-7, to become this year’s Auburn Regional Champions and punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

Tennessee was able to take down the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (34-26) Sunday, 9-2.

USM is making its third appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals, as the 2009 and 2022 teams were the only other squads to do so in the university’s history.

The 2009 team advanced to the Gainesville Super Regional and defeated the Florida Gators in two games in order to clinch their way to the school’s only College World Series appearance, where they ended up losing two games, one to the University of Texas at Austin, 7-6, and the other to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 11-4.

This will be the Golden Eagles’ second time hosting a Super Regional after hosting last year to in-state rival Ole Miss Rebels, who defeated USM in two games to advance to the 2022 College World Series, in which they won to become the 2022 NCAA D-I Baseball Tournament Champions.

Unfortunately, due to a losing 25-29 overall record this season, Ole Miss was unable to qualify for both the Southeastern Conference Tournament and the NCAA D-I Tournament.

