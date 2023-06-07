Alabama health officials give Adderall shortage update

Although the FDA's website shows the active ingredients in Adderall are available, doctors are still struggling to get ahold of the medication.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, is still an issue across the county. The Alabama Department of Public Health said the shortage started last fall, and some pediatricians are surprised there is still limited access to the drug.

“I’m a little surprised it’s taken as long as it has for some of the manufacturing to be ramped up for this product,” says Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Dr. Landers says many patients are still having trouble getting their prescriptions filled largely due to manufacturers changing the formula for the drug supply chain issues and covid.

“Potentially, it is possible the increase in demand that occurred specifically during the time of covid where persons had diagnosis of ADHD that might have gone unnoticed prior to this,” said Dr. Landers.

While supplies may be limited, Landers says it’s critical that patients don’t try to change their medications on their own.

Landers says another option to explore is behavioral therapy.

“One thing as a pediatrician myself of many years, I remind parents that behavioral therapy and other aspects of management are equally as important as pharmaceutical management when it comes to conditions such as ADHD,” Dr. Landers said.

If you or your child are on Adderall, speak with your doctor first about alternatives.

Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
State Epidemiologist retires after 30 years with MSDH
