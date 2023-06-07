City of Meridian Arrest Report June 7, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:43 AM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.