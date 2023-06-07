City of Meridian Arrest Report June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JIMMY R MOULDS JR
|1975
|626 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ABRIA K MCCRAY
|1995
|4401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CHUY M BOSWELL
|1990
|2450 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 6, at 6:00 AM to June 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:43 AM on June 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.