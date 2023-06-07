The heat is on!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With the exception for June 1st, every day this month has reached 90 degrees or hotter as of June 6th. The average high for Meridian is currently around 90 degrees, so hitting 90 degrees this time of year is not unusual...but it doesn’t mean it’s not HOT.

It looks like the trend of 90 degree (or hotter) days could continue into the weekend. By definition, a “heat wave” takes place when temps hit 90 degrees or hotter for more than 2 consecutive days. However, since 90 degrees is the norm for Meridian this time of year, a “heat wave” for us would be more fitting if highs were actually above average (93 degrees or hotter) for 2 or more consecutive days. Regardless, plan for heat, and practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

As for rain relief, some hit & miss showers are possible for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon during the heat of the afternoon/evening.

Hit & Miss Showers are Possible Wed. PM (WTOK)

So, keep an umbrella close by. However, rain chances may dwindle a bit Friday as drier air settles in, but daily storm chances will return this weekend as an upper-disturbance moves over our region. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s an area of disturbed weather near the Azores, but its chances for development look rather slim. Regardless, it won’t be a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.