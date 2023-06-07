Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Law enforcement confirms Roderick Tyrone Moss is dead.

Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office tells News 11 MBI Marshall Service tracked Moss to an abandoned house on County Road 121 in Clarke County.

White says law enforcement then set a perimeter up around the house, where they then heard a gunshot from inside. Moss was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to White.

White says law enforcement will release an official statement as soon as they are able.

Law enforcement began searching for the 48-year-old suspect on May 31, after Newton County officials brought capital murder charges against him in connection to the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.

