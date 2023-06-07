Lil’ Squirts attraction opens at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Summertime just got a little bit more fun. The Choctaw community cut the ribbon on a new attraction at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park Wednesday.

This $89,000 makeover to Lil’ Squirts features custom tribal-inspired designs including 8-point stars that represent the 8 tribal communities of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said they wanted to renovate Lil’ Squirts to be a safe yet fun place for children to play.

“We’re taking steps of making progress to try to renew, renovate and invigorate all the properties that we have. Whether that’s the water park here, the golf course, the casinos, hotels. Every aspect of it we’re trying to make all of our patrons have the ultimate experience when they come and visit us here at the pearl river resort. I hope that many more kids, your children, our children, all the children that come and visit geyser falls water theme park have many, many fun days ahead,” said MBCI Tribal Chief, Cyrus Ben.

Geyser Falls is open Monday through Saturday from 11 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

