The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival brings major success

A local contestant in the singer/songwriter competition of the 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music...
A local contestant in the singer/songwriter competition of the 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival had another successful year. This event, which happened May 7th-14th, 2023, was catered to the community with over a thousand people in attendance, kicking off their nine-day special with over 125 musicians as well as a songwriting contest that is held every year. Each year the festival grows stronger and stronger, and this year was truly one to remember.

After Speaking with the Executive Director, News 11 gains the inside knowledge of what it takes to keep the festival growing every year.

“We couldn’t do this again without the community’s support and all of our sponsors that help us out do this every year, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is so important and to have next year looking forward to our seventy-first year, we’re already working on the lineup, it’s going to be very exciting and you know we’re the oldest festival music festival in the US, right here in meridian, so that’s very important for us to hold on to as a community and I think that we just get better every year”, said Leslie Lee.

If you would like to schedule a private tour of the museum or would like to stay up to date on all things Jimmie Rodgers, you can visit their local website at www.jimmierodgers.com .

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
The Meridian Wildcats of 1967-1969 got together to reminisce on their memories of playing...
The Band of Brothers still as close 50 years later
Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect

Latest News

- clipped version
Jacob Drury wrapped up his second year as NCMS principal.
Neshoba Central MS principal named MASSP Principal of the Year
This $89,000 makeover to Lil’ Squirts features custom tribal-inspired designs
Lil’ Squirts attraction opens at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park
Meridian Community College hosts ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp