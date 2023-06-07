The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival brings major success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival had another successful year. This event, which happened May 7th-14th, 2023, was catered to the community with over a thousand people in attendance, kicking off their nine-day special with over 125 musicians as well as a songwriting contest that is held every year. Each year the festival grows stronger and stronger, and this year was truly one to remember.

After Speaking with the Executive Director, News 11 gains the inside knowledge of what it takes to keep the festival growing every year.

“We couldn’t do this again without the community’s support and all of our sponsors that help us out do this every year, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is so important and to have next year looking forward to our seventy-first year, we’re already working on the lineup, it’s going to be very exciting and you know we’re the oldest festival music festival in the US, right here in meridian, so that’s very important for us to hold on to as a community and I think that we just get better every year”, said Leslie Lee.

If you would like to schedule a private tour of the museum or would like to stay up to date on all things Jimmie Rodgers, you can visit their local website at www.jimmierodgers.com .

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.