Meridian Community College hosts ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local community college is hosting a summer camp for kids this week.

Meridian Community College is having its ‘College 4 Kids’, where students ages six to 12 years old, can come attend a wide array of classes ranging from sports, science, cosmetology, and much more.

The students were excited about attending the classes.

“All the classes help you too. They also can show you whether you want to do that later in your life like you might want to actually go to college for that. It just gives you a real-life thing to do,” said Halle Smith, an attendee.

Brandon Dewease, the Associate Dean of Student Engagement at MCC, said they were glad to be able to expose the youth to different career options.

“This program has been going on for a little over 20 years. There’s a great deal of tradition involved with it. We just want to make sure that students know that they can come to MCC, find the things that they love, that they are passionate about, become educated about them, and it will help them along their way in their life and educational journey,” said Dewease.

‘College 4 Kids’ will be going on until Friday of this week and next week.

However, registration for classes is closed.

