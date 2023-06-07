Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is searching for a suspect that robbed a local gas station.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said a white male wearing a red hoodie entered the Highway 19 Exxon gas station around 9 Monday night.

Officials said the unidentified man pointed a gun at the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information involving this crime please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.