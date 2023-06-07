Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results

Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Elections were held Tuesday in six communities of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. All results are unofficial until certified. Absentee ballots will still need to be counted. Absentee Ballots will be opened Wednesday starting at 1 PM. There are a total of 215 ballots to be opened.

Incumbent Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben is in the lead with 62% of the votes.

Former Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, who lost to Ben in 2019, ran for office again and is sitting at 34% of the votes. The third candidate for chief was Tarina Kay Anderson who has currently received 5%.

Eight contested council seats were on the ballot in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (2 positions available), Standing Pine, and Tucker. Below is the list of council members currently in the lead to be voted in.

Bogue Chitto: Ronnie Henry, Sr. leads with 298 votes.

Bogue Homa: Berdie M. Steve leads with 55 votes, one vote ahead of Incumbent Michael Briscoe.

Conehatta: Incumbent Timothy Thomas Sr. leads with 111 votes.

Pearl River: Incumbent Nigel Gibson leads with 211 votes.

Red Water: Ricky L. Anderson, Sr. leads with 128 votes, and Samuel John with 102 votes.

Standing Pine: Incumbent Richard Sockey leads with 130 votes.

Tucker: Dorothy Bell Wilson leads with 112 votes, two votes ahead of Incumbent Wilma Simpson McMillan.

Again all results are unofficial until certified.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
The Union Police Department said an investigation of a switched tag led to a felony arrest over...
Union Police officer makes felony drug arrest
Zaxby’s will be open for business Monday, June 12.
Zaxby’s announces opening in Meridian!
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Meridian Mayor and other business owners speak out about the homeless situation in the city
Meridian Mayor and other business owners speak out about the homeless situation in the city

Latest News

Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
More seasonable 90s are expected this week
The heat is on!
Looking back on George Ranager A.K.A. “Smooth” and his impact on the 1967 Wildcat State Championship