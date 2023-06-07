Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Elections were held Tuesday in six communities of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. All results are unofficial until certified. Absentee ballots will still need to be counted. Absentee Ballots will be opened Wednesday starting at 1 PM. There are a total of 215 ballots to be opened.

Incumbent Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben is in the lead with 62% of the votes.

Former Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, who lost to Ben in 2019, ran for office again and is sitting at 34% of the votes. The third candidate for chief was Tarina Kay Anderson who has currently received 5%.

Eight contested council seats were on the ballot in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (2 positions available), Standing Pine, and Tucker. Below is the list of council members currently in the lead to be voted in.

Bogue Chitto: Ronnie Henry, Sr. leads with 298 votes.

Bogue Homa: Berdie M. Steve leads with 55 votes, one vote ahead of Incumbent Michael Briscoe.

Conehatta: Incumbent Timothy Thomas Sr. leads with 111 votes.

Pearl River: Incumbent Nigel Gibson leads with 211 votes.

Red Water: Ricky L. Anderson, Sr. leads with 128 votes, and Samuel John with 102 votes.

Standing Pine: Incumbent Richard Sockey leads with 130 votes.

Tucker: Dorothy Bell Wilson leads with 112 votes, two votes ahead of Incumbent Wilma Simpson McMillan.

