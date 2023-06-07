Mississippi House District 81 Candidate Ben Shirely

House District 81 Candidate Profile
House District 81 Candidate Profile(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

I am running for House District 81.

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have never held an office. I have been a small business owner and job creator for over 20 years

Why are you running for office?

For change, what we have been doing it not working. I want to work on economic growth, crime and term limits.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

I have been a small business owner and job creator for over 20 years. I have investments all over Meridian & Philadelphia Mississippi. My business skills would be helpful for the growth and job creation for our communities

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Being a small business owner and job creator for over 20 years

What would be your policy on state tax reform (income tax and grocery tax for example)?

No state taxes

What are your thoughts on expanded Medicaid in Mississippi?

I am not for expanding Medicaid

What are your thoughts on the battle between abortion rights vs. right to life?

I am Pro-Life

How would you tackle economic development in eastern Mississippi and attract new business to the region?

I would like to see one economic development person for a 5 county area. We need to all be going in the same direction for growth and job creation. I would like to duplicate the Golden Triangle strategy.

