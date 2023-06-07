More 90s are in our forecast, make sure to practice heat safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian has had consecutive 90 degree days since June 2nd, and it looks like the trend will continue into the weekend. The average high for Meridian this time of year is around 90 degrees, so it’s typical for our area to experience 90s this time of year. However, Meridian hasn’t had 5 or more consecutive 90 degree days since last September....until now.

So, continue with your heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear light weight clothing, avoid strenuous activities between 12PM and 5PM, and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned facility if you work outside. It looks like 90s will also follow us into next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure rebuilds over our area.

Spotty showers each day could bring some of you brief rain relief. However, Sunday into Monday, we’re monitoring a rare cold front that’ll move in. It’ll increase our rain chances heading into the start of next week, but don’t expect cooler temps behind the front due to the previously mentioned upper ridge building in.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

