More 90s are in our forecast, make sure to practice heat safety

A low chance for rain relief each day
A low chance for rain relief each day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian has had consecutive 90 degree days since June 2nd, and it looks like the trend will continue into the weekend. The average high for Meridian this time of year is around 90 degrees, so it’s typical for our area to experience 90s this time of year. However, Meridian hasn’t had 5 or more consecutive 90 degree days since last September....until now.

So, continue with your heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear light weight clothing, avoid strenuous activities between 12PM and 5PM, and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned facility if you work outside. It looks like 90s will also follow us into next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure rebuilds over our area.

Spotty showers each day could bring some of you brief rain relief. However, Sunday into Monday, we’re monitoring a rare cold front that’ll move in. It’ll increase our rain chances heading into the start of next week, but don’t expect cooler temps behind the front due to the previously mentioned upper ridge building in.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
The Meridian Wildcats of 1967-1969 got together to reminisce on their memories of playing...
The Band of Brothers still as close 50 years later
Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 7th, 2023
Feels-like temps in the mid 90s
Summer official starts in 2 weeks, but feels-like temps say otherwise
More seasonable 90s are expected this week
The heat is on!
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 6th, 2023