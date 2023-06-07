Neshoba Central MS principal named MASSP Principal of the Year

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One Neshoba County principal has been recognized for his work in education.

Neshoba Central Middle School principal, Jacob Drury was named Middle School Principal of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP).

Drury has 11 years of educational experience with prior roles at Armstrong Middle School in Starkville, Carver Middle School in Meridian, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 2015, and as Assistant Principal at both Meridian High School and Northeast Lauderdale High School.

Drury just wrapped up his second year as principal at Neshoba Central Middle School.

Under his leadership, NCMS earned an “A” rating, grew 99 accountability points, and ranked as the 6th highest middle school in the state of Mississippi in 2022.

“I know our schools did well but who expects to get something like that so I was happy but honestly I was happier for my folks here because like I said it’s about them. You’re not going to get recognized as principal of the year if you don’t have great folks. Any directive or goal that I’ve set forth and challenge our staff and students for they have run towards it. This community here, they buy in and you don’t have to beg people to work. You don’t have to beg the kids to work. They come to school. They want to learn and they want to do their best. Like I said they make me look good because they’re phenomenal,” said Drury.

NCMS has over 700 students and is expanding into more classrooms.

Drury said he hopes this is a school students continue to feel safe at and enjoy coming to.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
The Meridian Wildcats of 1967-1969 got together to reminisce on their memories of playing...
The Band of Brothers still as close 50 years later
Nonflammable gas was deployed into a trailer that a suspect refused to exit in Jasper County.
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect

Latest News

- clipped version
This $89,000 makeover to Lil’ Squirts features custom tribal-inspired designs
Lil’ Squirts attraction opens at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park
Meridian Community College hosts ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp
A local contestant in the singer/songwriter competition of the 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music...
The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival brings major success