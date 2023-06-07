Neshoba Central MS principal named MASSP Principal of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One Neshoba County principal has been recognized for his work in education.

Neshoba Central Middle School principal, Jacob Drury was named Middle School Principal of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP).

Drury has 11 years of educational experience with prior roles at Armstrong Middle School in Starkville, Carver Middle School in Meridian, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 2015, and as Assistant Principal at both Meridian High School and Northeast Lauderdale High School.

Drury just wrapped up his second year as principal at Neshoba Central Middle School.

Under his leadership, NCMS earned an “A” rating, grew 99 accountability points, and ranked as the 6th highest middle school in the state of Mississippi in 2022.

“I know our schools did well but who expects to get something like that so I was happy but honestly I was happier for my folks here because like I said it’s about them. You’re not going to get recognized as principal of the year if you don’t have great folks. Any directive or goal that I’ve set forth and challenge our staff and students for they have run towards it. This community here, they buy in and you don’t have to beg people to work. You don’t have to beg the kids to work. They come to school. They want to learn and they want to do their best. Like I said they make me look good because they’re phenomenal,” said Drury.

NCMS has over 700 students and is expanding into more classrooms.

Drury said he hopes this is a school students continue to feel safe at and enjoy coming to.

